KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000. This Toyota RAV4 boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 17 Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Urethane Gear Shifter Material.* This Toyota RAV4 Features the Following Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT -inc: sequential shift mode, gate type shifter and transmission cooler, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Toyota Safety Sense P, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P225/65R17 All Season -inc: compact spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.

2018 Toyota RAV4

79,616 KM

$23,984

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4

FWD LE

2018 Toyota RAV4

FWD LE

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

$23,984

+ taxes & licensing

79,616KM
Used
VIN 2T3ZFREVXJW521528

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,616 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Toyota RAV4