2018 Toyota RAV4

25,795 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD - Winter Tires Included! - Heated Seats - BT

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD - Winter Tires Included! - Heated Seats - BT

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

25,795KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6562898
  Stock #: U6785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U6785
  • Mileage 25,795 KM

Vehicle Description

PRISTINE! This 2018 Toyota Rav 4 boasts a 2.5 L 4-Cylinder engine powering an Automatic Transmission. Super low kilometers, only 25,795! Features include Heated Seats, AWD, Radar Cruise, Roof Rails, ECO Mode, Bluetooth and much more! This roomy SUV can store everything your family needs. Contact a North Bay Mazda Sales Professional today at 705-476-7600 to arrange an appointment.*Options:*All Wheel Drive, Pass-Through Rear Seat, CD Player, Rear Bench Seat, Cargo Shade, Traction Control, Power Windows, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Adaptive Cruise Control, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Front Side Air Bag, Lane Departure Warning, Bluetooth Connection, Stability Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Engine Immobilizer, Tires - Rear All-Season, Knee Air Bag, Rear Spoiler, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Automatic Headlights, MP3 Player, Rear Head Air Bag, Floor Mats, Brake Assist, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Air Bag, Lane Departure Warning, Power Steering, Intermittent Wipers, Bucket Seats, Keyless Entry, Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Child Safety Locks, Daytime Running Lights, AM/FM Stereo, Trip Computer, Traction Control, Aluminum Wheels, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cloth Seats, Wheel Locks, Temporary Spare Tire, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Power Door Locks, Tires - Front All-Season, A/C, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Defrost, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Lane Keeping Assist, Auxiliary Audio Input, Back-Up Camera*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

