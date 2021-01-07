2018 Toyota RAV4

+ taxes & licensing
PRISTINE! This 2018 Toyota Rav 4 boasts a 2.5 L 4-Cylinder engine powering an Automatic Transmission. Super low kilometers, only 25,795! Features include Heated Seats, AWD, Radar Cruise, Roof Rails, ECO Mode, Bluetooth and much more! This roomy SUV can store everything your family needs. Contact a North Bay Mazda Sales Professional today at 705-476-7600 to arrange an appointment.*Options:*All Wheel Drive, Pass-Through Rear Seat, CD Player, Rear Bench Seat, Cargo Shade, Traction Control, Power Windows, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Adaptive Cruise Control, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Front Side Air Bag, Lane Departure Warning, Bluetooth Connection, Stability Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Engine Immobilizer, Tires - Rear All-Season, Knee Air Bag, Rear Spoiler, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Automatic Headlights, MP3 Player, Rear Head Air Bag, Floor Mats, Brake Assist, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Air Bag, Lane Departure Warning, Power Steering, Intermittent Wipers, Bucket Seats, Keyless Entry, Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Child Safety Locks, Daytime Running Lights, AM/FM Stereo, Trip Computer, Traction Control, Aluminum Wheels, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cloth Seats, Wheel Locks, Temporary Spare Tire, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Power Door Locks, Tires - Front All-Season, A/C, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Defrost, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Lane Keeping Assist, Auxiliary Audio Input, Back-Up Camera*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
