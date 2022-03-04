$31,978+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-474-9991
2018 Toyota RAV4
AWD SE
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
$31,978
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8573513
- Stock #: UP3289
- VIN: 2T3JFREV6JW821256
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 62,188 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000. This Toyota RAV4 boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18 Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function.*This Toyota RAV4 Comes Equipped with These Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT -inc: sequential shift mode, gate type shifter and transmission cooler, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Toyota Safety Sense P and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Tires: P235/55R18 All Season -inc: compact spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sport Tuned Suspension.* This Toyota RAV4 is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a trustworthy RAV4 today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From North Bay Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.