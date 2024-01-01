$35,469+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto SR5
2018 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto SR5
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
$35,469
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 24851A
- Mileage 120,727 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. This Toyota Tacoma delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 16 Aluminum Alloy SR5, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer.* This Toyota Tacoma Features the Following Options *Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT -inc: lock up torque converter, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Toyota Safety Sense P, Tires: P245/75R16 AS -inc: full size spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, SR5 Grade Fabric Seat Trim, Solid Axle Rear Suspension.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a tried-and-true Tacoma today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From North Bay Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email North Bay Toyota
North Bay Toyota
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-474-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
705-474-9991