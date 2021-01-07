2018 Toyota Tacoma

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Sliding Rear Window Privacy Glass Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Back-Up Camera Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Lane Departure Warning Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Lane Keeping Assist Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.