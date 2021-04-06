Menu
2018 Toyota Tacoma

51,975 KM

Details Description Features

$42,779

+ tax & licensing
$42,779

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

2018 Toyota Tacoma

2018 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto SR5

2018 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto SR5

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

$42,779

+ taxes & licensing

51,975KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6971552
  • Stock #: 21389A
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN0JX031173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 51,975 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. This Toyota Tacoma boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 16 Aluminum Alloy SR5, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer.* This Toyota Tacoma Features the Following Options *Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT -inc: lock up torque converter, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Toyota Safety Sense P, Tires: P245/75R16 AS -inc: full size spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, SR5 Grade Fabric Seat Trim, Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Visit Us Today *Stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist
Requires Subscription

