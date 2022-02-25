Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Tundra

78,000 KM

Details Description Features

$49,986

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,986

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Tundra

2018 Toyota Tundra

4X4 Crewmax Platinum 5.7L

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Tundra

4X4 Crewmax Platinum 5.7L

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

  1. 8446728
  2. 8446728
Contact Seller

$49,986

+ taxes & licensing

78,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8446728
  • Stock #: UP3251
  • VIN: 5TFAY5F18JX708886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # UP3251
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. This Toyota Tundra boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/346 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 20 Premium Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks, Wheels w/Machined Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.*This Toyota Tundra Comes Equipped with These Options *Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive, sequential shift mode, tow/haul mode, console mounted shift lever, lock up torque converter, transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer, Trailer Wiring Harness, Toyota Safety Sense P and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Tires: 275/55R20 All Season -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Spray-In Bed Liner.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to make this car yours today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Bay Toyota

2014 Toyota Camry 4d...
 146,861 KM
$14,879 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota 4Runner ...
 50,067 KM
$47,687 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 53,315 KM
$44,679 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
E-Commerce

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

Call Dealer

705-474-XXXX

(click to show)

705-474-9991

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory