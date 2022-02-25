$49,986+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-474-9991
2018 Toyota Tundra
4X4 Crewmax Platinum 5.7L
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
$49,986
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8446728
- Stock #: UP3251
- VIN: 5TFAY5F18JX708886
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # UP3251
- Mileage 78,000 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. This Toyota Tundra boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/346 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 20 Premium Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks, Wheels w/Machined Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.*This Toyota Tundra Comes Equipped with These Options *Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive, sequential shift mode, tow/haul mode, console mounted shift lever, lock up torque converter, transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer, Trailer Wiring Harness, Toyota Safety Sense P and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Tires: 275/55R20 All Season -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Spray-In Bed Liner.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to make this car yours today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From North Bay Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.