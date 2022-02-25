2018 Toyota Tundra

$49,986 + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8446728

8446728 Stock #: UP3251

UP3251 VIN: 5TFAY5F18JX708886

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # UP3251

Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Additional Features Bed Liner Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.