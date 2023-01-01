Menu
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM!

Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!

Recent Arrival!Fully inspected and reconditioned for years of driving enjoyment!, Black Artificial Leather. FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 1.8L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V SULEV II 170hpReviews: * The Golf is rated highly on most aspects of refined and comfortable motoring, with many owners reporting that it feels and rides like a pricier machine. Braking and steering feel are highly rated. Modern interfaces and displays, as well as a flexible cargo area, help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2018 Volkswagen Golf

134,360 KM

Details Description Features

2018 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 TSI Comfortline - Sunroof

2018 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 TSI Comfortline - Sunroof

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

134,360KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWG17AU4JM274111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,360 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM!

Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!


Recent Arrival!Fully inspected and reconditioned for years of driving enjoyment!, Black Artificial Leather. FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 1.8L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V SULEV II 170hpReviews: * The Golf is rated highly on most aspects of refined and comfortable motoring, with many owners reporting that it feels and rides like a pricier machine. Braking and steering feel are highly rated. Modern interfaces and displays, as well as a flexible cargo area, help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca


All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Farquhar Chrysler

888-711-9598

2018 Volkswagen Golf