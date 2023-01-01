Menu
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

146,681 KM

Details Description Features

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

Location

North Bay Mitsubishi

202 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B5

705-495-6487

146,681KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 24021A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 146,681 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 4MotionAWD.Reviews:* Owners and experts alike almost universally count the Tiguans ride quality, highway manners, interior, and overall easy-to-drive character among its most valuable assets. The central touchscreen infotainment system and all-digital instrument cluster are commonly listed as feature favourites, as they add a high-tech flair to the driving environment. Source: autoTRADER.ca2.0L TSI 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic AWDLET'S TRADE KEYS Recieve an additional $500 towards your trade in Value during this limited Event.This vehicle is located at North Bay Mitsubishi, 202 Lakeshore Drive, North bay, ON, P1A 2B5. Available at: North Bay Mitsubishi 202 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

