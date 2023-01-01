$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 BMW X1
xDrive28i - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
Farquhar Chrysler
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
888-711-9598
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
53,385KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBXHT3C59K3H34789
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K3H34789
- Mileage 53,385 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Tow Package, Lane Departure Warning!
Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!
Recent Arrival!Fully inspected and reconditioned for years of driving enjoyment!. AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V TwinPower TurboReviews: * Most owners report that the X1 is easy to enter and exit, offers sufficient space for four adults and their things, and delivers a sturdy road feel with good ride comfort, while the all-wheel drive system adds plenty of confidence and control when used in inclement weather provided appropriate tires are installed, of course. A pleasing blend of performance and fuel economy are also reported by most owners. Check out the video below for our impressions of the second-generation X1 when it launched in 2016. Source: autoTRADER.caAll in price - No hidden fees or charges! O~o At North Bay Chrysler we pride ourselves on providing a personalized experience for each of our valued customers. We offer a wide selection of vehicles, knowledgeable sales and service staff, complete service and parts centre, and competitive pricing on all of our products. We look forward to seeing you soon. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above, but errors happen. We reserve the right to change or amend these offers. The vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed, may not match the exact vehicle displayed. All finance pricing listed is O.A.C (on approved credit). Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information and pricing.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Farquhar Chrysler
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
