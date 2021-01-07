Menu
2019 Chevrolet Cruze

29,655 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Farquhar Chrysler

888-711-9598

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LS - Apple Carplay - Android Auto

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LS - Apple Carplay - Android Auto

Location

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

29,655KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6547989
  Stock #: 20555A
  VIN: 3G1BC6SM3KS556665

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,655 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, 4G WiFi! With low gas consumption, a stylish cabin, and a roomy interior, this 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is a top choice in the compact segment. This 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in North Bay. Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2019 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. The Cruze has a fresh face for 2019 to keep this small car modern. With a unique combination of entertainment technology, remarkable efficiency, and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This low mileage hatchback has just 29,655 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Cruze's trim level is LS. This Chevy Cruze is surprisingly affordable for the amount of features it offers. This sedan is equipped with 4G WiFi, Chevrolet Connected Access capable, 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible, Bluetooth, voice commands, USB data ports, Driver Information Centre, remote keyless entry, Teen Driver technology, rear view camera, power side mirrors, power windows and locks, and rear folding bench seat. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, 4g Wifi, Bluetooth, Touchscreen. To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o

Vehicle Features

Remote Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Onstar
Rear View Camera
TOUCHSCREEN
4G WiFi

Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

