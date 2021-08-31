Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

34,182 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Cruze

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Heated Seats - Parking Sensors - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Heated Seats - Parking Sensors - Bluetooth

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

  1. 7762140
  2. 7762140
  3. 7762140
  4. 7762140
  5. 7762140
  6. 7762140
  7. 7762140
  8. 7762140
  9. 7762140
  10. 7762140
  11. 7762140
  12. 7762140
  13. 7762140
  14. 7762140
  15. 7762140
  16. 7762140
  17. 7762140
  18. 7762140
  19. 7762140
  20. 7762140
  21. 7762140
  22. 7762140
  23. 7762140
  24. 7762140
  25. 7762140
  26. 7762140
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

34,182KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7762140
  • Stock #: 21243B
  • VIN: 3G1BE6SM9KS538827

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 21243B
  • Mileage 34,182 KM

Vehicle Description

Previous Fleet Vehicle. Features Include: Parking Sensors, Back Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Power Seats, Power Windows, A/C, Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission. Financing available up to 72 months OAC! Call one of our sales reps at 705-476-7600 to book your test drive today.
Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group
*The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.
Location
North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Bay Mazda

2019 Chevrolet Cruze...
 34,182 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-3 GS A...
 37,982 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 82,775 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

Call Dealer

705-476-XXXX

(click to show)

705-476-7600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory