2019 Chevrolet Impala

$25,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 5 , 8 9 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9716263

9716263 Stock #: U7189

U7189 VIN: 2G1105S37K9157633

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # U7189

Mileage 135,896 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.