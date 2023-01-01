Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

116,648 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LD LT BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. BOX LINER. BLUETOOTH.

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LD LT BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. BOX LINER. BLUETOOTH.

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

  1. 10200669
  2. 10200669
  3. 10200669
  4. 10200669
  5. 10200669
  6. 10200669
  7. 10200669
  8. 10200669
  9. 10200669
  10. 10200669
  11. 10200669
  12. 10200669
  13. 10200669
  14. 10200669
  15. 10200669
  16. 10200669
  17. 10200669
  18. 10200669
  19. 10200669
  20. 10200669
Contact Seller

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
116,648KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10200669
  • Stock #: 230383
  • VIN: 2GCVKPEC5K1109363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 230383
  • Mileage 116,648 KM

Vehicle Description

BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. BOX LINER. BLUETOOTH. PWR GROUP. A/C. RUNNING BOARDS. AUTO-START. PWR SEAT. DON'T MISS THIS !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay

2018 Nissan Sentra 1...
 79,564 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SEL...
 49,173 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 126,755 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca North Bay

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

Call Dealer

866-385-XXXX

(click to show)

866-385-7304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory