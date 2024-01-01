$34,684+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
$34,684
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # UP3907A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 boasts a Gas V6 4.3L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. Windows, power rear, express down, Windows, power front, passenger express down, Windows, power front, drivers express up/down.*This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheels, 20 x 9 (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) Silver Painted Aluminum, USB port, located on instrument panel, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking, Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (4WD models only), Tires, 275/60R20 all-season, blackwall, Tire, spare 255/80R17SL all-season, blackwall, Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire), Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door, Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver, Taillamps, LED with signature.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Chevrolet Silverado 1500 come see us at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2. Just minutes away!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From North Bay Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email North Bay Toyota
North Bay Toyota
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-474-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
705-474-9991