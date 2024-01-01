Menu
This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 boasts a Gas V6 4.3L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. Windows, power rear, express down, Windows, power front, passenger express down, Windows, power front, drivers express up/down.*This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheels, 20 x 9 (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) Silver Painted Aluminum, USB port, located on instrument panel, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking, Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (4WD models only), Tires, 275/60R20 all-season, blackwall, Tire, spare 255/80R17SL all-season, blackwall, Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire), Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door, Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on your teens driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver, Taillamps, LED with signature.

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$34,684

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

VIN 1GCPYBEH6KZ388545

  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # UP3907A
  • Mileage 0

This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 boasts a Gas V6 4.3L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. Windows, power rear, express down, Windows, power front, passenger express down, Windows, power front, drivers express up/down.*This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheels, 20 x 9 (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) Silver Painted Aluminum, USB port, located on instrument panel, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking, Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (4WD models only), Tires, 275/60R20 all-season, blackwall, Tire, spare 255/80R17SL all-season, blackwall, Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire), Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door, Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver, Taillamps, LED with signature.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Power Outlet

Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features

