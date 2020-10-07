2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Seat adjuster driver 4-way manual
Air vents rear heating/cooling
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted
Remote Keyless Entry with 2 transmitters
Recovery hooks front frame-mounted black
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Rear seat reminder
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Taillamps LED with signature
Airbags Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger ...
Grille (Body color bars with black mesh inserts.)
Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An i...
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable
Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted
Floor mats rubberized vinyl rear (Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered.)
Windows power rear express down
Floor mats rubberized vinyl front (Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered.)
Steering column Tilt-Wheel manual with wheel locking security feature
Mirror inside rearview manual tilt
Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with center high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs per corner
Window power front drivers express up/down
Window power front passenger express down
LPO Polished exhaust tip (dealer-installed) (Standard with 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine. Not available with (L82) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Tailgate gate function manual no lift assist
Tailgate locking utilizes same key as ignition and door (Upgraded to (QT5) EZ Lift power lock and release tailgate when (PCX) Custom Convenience Package is ordered.)
Headlamps halogen reflector with halogen Daytime Running Lamps
Tires 275/60R20 all-season blackwall
Tire spare 255/80R17SL all-season blackwall
Driver Information Center 3.5 diagonal monochromatic display
Bumper front (Body-color.)
Bumper rear (Body-color.)
