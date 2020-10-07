2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Rear Vision Camera

Door handles Black

Steering wheel urethane

Floor covering color-keyed carpeting

Daytime Running Lamps with automatic exterior lamp control

Seat adjuster passenger 4-way manual

Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt

Door locks power

StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist

Air conditioning single-zone

Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)

CornerStep rear bumper

Glass deep-tinted

Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door

Seat adjuster driver 4-way manual

Air vents rear heating/cooling

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted

Remote Keyless Entry with 2 transmitters

Recovery hooks front frame-mounted black

Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top

Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)

Rear seat reminder

Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display

Taillamps LED with signature

Airbags Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger ...

Grille (Body color bars with black mesh inserts.)

Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An i...

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable

Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure

Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted

Floor mats rubberized vinyl rear (Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered.)

Windows power rear express down

Floor mats rubberized vinyl front (Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered.)

Steering column Tilt-Wheel manual with wheel locking security feature

Mirror inside rearview manual tilt

Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with center high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel

Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs per corner

Window power front drivers express up/down

Window power front passenger express down

LPO Polished exhaust tip (dealer-installed) (Standard with 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine. Not available with (L82) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

Tailgate gate function manual no lift assist

Tailgate locking utilizes same key as ignition and door (Upgraded to (QT5) EZ Lift power lock and release tailgate when (PCX) Custom Convenience Package is ordered.)

Headlamps halogen reflector with halogen Daytime Running Lamps

Tires 275/60R20 all-season blackwall

Tire spare 255/80R17SL all-season blackwall

Driver Information Center 3.5 diagonal monochromatic display

Bumper front (Body-color.)