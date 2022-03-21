$44,995+ tax & licensing
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom Trail Boss
Location
2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
49,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8745749
- Stock #: 221406A
- VIN: 1GCRYCEFXKZ357862
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 49,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7