Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

49,000 KM

Details Description Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

705-474-7123

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss

Location

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7

705-474-7123

  1. 1656018288
  2. 1656018288
  3. 1656018285
  4. 1656018288
  5. 1656018288
  6. 1656018280
  7. 1656018285
  8. 1656018287
  9. 1656018284
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

49,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8745749
  • Stock #: 221406A
  • VIN: 1GCRYCEFXKZ357862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 CUSTOM TRAIL BOSS Z71 DOUBLE CAB 4X45.3L V-8, 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION  POWER GROUP REMOTE STARTAIR CONDITIONING  18" BLACK ALLOY WHEELS ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CAR PLAYBOX LINER RUNNING BOARDS ONLY 48,950 KMS COLOUR WHITE WITH BLACKACCENTS       ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX VERIFIED    

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2021 Toyota C-HR XLE
 29,005 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Tucson ...
 144,900 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 58,567 KM
$29,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7

Call Dealer

705-474-XXXX

(click to show)

705-474-7123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory