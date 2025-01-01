Menu
Account
Sign In
3.6L LT!!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

107,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

3.6L LT FWD !!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!

Watch This Vehicle
12162087

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

3.6L LT FWD !!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
107,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNERGKW8KJ208590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.6L LT!!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay

Used 2019 Chevrolet Traverse 3.6L LT FWD !!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! for sale in North Bay, ON
2019 Chevrolet Traverse 3.6L LT FWD !!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! 107,000 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 5.3L CUSTOM 4X4 CREW CAB!! BACKUP CAM. 20
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 5.3L CUSTOM 4X4 CREW CAB!! BACKUP CAM. 20" ALLOYS, A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. 91,294 KM $35,495 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Trax 1RS LOW MILEAGE!!!! BACKUP CAM. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! for sale in North Bay, ON
2024 Chevrolet Trax 1RS LOW MILEAGE!!!! BACKUP CAM. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! 34,373 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email MyCar.ca North Bay

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

Call Dealer

866-385-XXXX

(click to show)

866-385-7304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Traverse