Menu
Account
Sign In
Step into sophistication with this 2019 Chevrolet Traverse High Country trim, a full-size SUV that blends rugged capability with refined comfort. Finished in a sleek exterior and paired with an elegant brown leather interior, this High Country trim turns every drive into a first-class experience. Features: AWD, Premium Brown Leather-Appointed Seating with High Country badging, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Second-Row Captains Chairs, Power-Folding Third-Row Seats for flexible cargo and passenger needs, Dual-pane SkyScape Sunroof, Tri-zone Automatic Climate Control, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium System w/ 8 touchscreen, Navigation, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bose Audio, Wireless charging pad, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning and so much more. Why Youll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

193,691 KM

Details Description Features

$27,535

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

High Country HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS - CAPTAINS CHAIRS - BOSE AUDIO

Watch This Vehicle
12654207

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

High Country HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS - CAPTAINS CHAIRS - BOSE AUDIO

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

  1. 12654207
  2. 12654207
  3. 12654207
  4. 12654207
  5. 12654207
  6. 12654207
  7. 12654207
  8. 12654207
  9. 12654207
  10. 12654207
  11. 12654207
  12. 12654207
  13. 12654207
  14. 12654207
  15. 12654207
  16. 12654207
  17. 12654207
  18. 12654207
  19. 12654207
  20. 12654207
  21. 12654207
  22. 12654207
  23. 12654207
  24. 12654207
  25. 12654207
  26. 12654207
  27. 12654207
  28. 12654207
  29. 12654207
  30. 12654207
  31. 12654207
  32. 12654207
  33. 12654207
  34. 12654207
  35. 12654207
  36. 12654207
  37. 12654207
  38. 12654207
Contact Seller

$27,535

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
193,691KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNEVJKW1KJ169334

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2525A
  • Mileage 193,691 KM

Vehicle Description

Step into sophistication with this 2019 Chevrolet Traverse High Country trim, a full-size SUV that blends rugged capability with refined comfort. Finished in a sleek exterior and paired with an elegant brown leather interior, this High Country trim turns every drive into a first-class experience. Features: AWD, Premium Brown Leather-Appointed Seating with High Country badging, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Second-Row Captains Chairs, Power-Folding Third-Row Seats for flexible cargo and passenger needs, Dual-pane SkyScape Sunroof, Tri-zone Automatic Climate Control, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium System w/ 8 touchscreen, Navigation, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bose Audio, Wireless charging pad, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning and so much more.

Why You'll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle
dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Bay Mazda

Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4X4 - CLOTH UPHOLSTERY -CLEAN CARFAX! for sale in North Bay, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4X4 - CLOTH UPHOLSTERY -CLEAN CARFAX! 149,352 KM $27,036 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT HEATED SEATS - APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO - CLOTH UPHOLSTERY for sale in North Bay, ON
2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT HEATED SEATS - APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO - CLOTH UPHOLSTERY 34,425 KM $28,271 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GT HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS - NAVIGATION - BOSE AUDIO for sale in North Bay, ON
2021 Mazda CX-5 GT HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS - NAVIGATION - BOSE AUDIO 56,521 KM $32,394 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email North Bay Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-476-XXXX

(click to show)

705-476-7600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,535

+ taxes & licensing>

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

2019 Chevrolet Traverse