$32,916+ tax & licensing
2019 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring Plus Power Doors/Tailgate - 360 Camera - Navigation
Location
North Bay Mazda
235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
705-476-7600
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # U7406
- Mileage 128,319 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! Dealer Serviced! Features Include: Front Wheel Drive, Cloth Interior, Power Tailgate, Backup Camera, 360 Camera, Power Windows, Power Doors, Navigation, Heated Rearview Mirrors, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, DVD Player, Cruise Control, Parking Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Power Seat, Power Windows, A/C, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Push Start.
Why You'll Want to Buy from us? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash, contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive and 42 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
North Bay Mazda
