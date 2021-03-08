Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

55,685 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT LEATHER POWER/HEATED SEAT, BACK UP CAM, ALLOYS!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT LEATHER POWER/HEATED SEAT, BACK UP CAM, ALLOYS!

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

  1. 6651638
  2. 6651638
  3. 6651638
  4. 6651638
  5. 6651638
  6. 6651638
  7. 6651638
  8. 6651638
  9. 6651638
  10. 6651638
  11. 6651638
  12. 6651638
  13. 6651638
  14. 6651638
  15. 6651638
  16. 6651638
  17. 6651638
  18. 6651638
  19. 6651638
  20. 6651638
Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

55,685KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6651638
  • Stock #: 210027
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG3KR653716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 210027
  • Mileage 55,685 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER POWER/HEATED SEAT, BACK UP CAM, ALLOYS! PREVIOUS RENTAL. NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay

2020 Hyundai Santa F...
 25,500 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 66,638 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic LX ...
 40,224 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

Call Dealer

866-385-XXXX

(click to show)

866-385-7304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory