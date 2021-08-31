Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Edge

37,459 KM

Details Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

Contact Seller

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

37,459KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7799355
  • Stock #: A1171
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J90KBB37904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dune
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # A1171
  • Mileage 37,459 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Net
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
KEYPAD
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Analog Appearance
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (aeb) and Cross Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Bodyside Cladding
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Tires: 245/60R18 AS BSW -inc: mini spare
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Departure Warning
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Wheels: 18 Split-Spoke Sparkle Silver-Painted -inc: Aluminum mini spare
Instrument Panel Bin Covered Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat (fore/aft up/down recline tilt lumbar) 6-way power passenger seat (fore/aft up/down tilt w/manual recline) and manually adjustable head restraints
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system AppL...
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Windows and Remote Engine Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

2015 Ford Escape SE
 121,950 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Ford Escape XLT
 149,341 KM
$4,258 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Fusion SPORT
 129,907 KM
$5,741 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

Call Dealer

855-999-XXXX

(click to show)

855-999-5231

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory