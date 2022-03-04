2019 Ford Edge

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 0 , 2 5 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Stock #: A1258

VIN: 2FMPK4K94KBB78132

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # A1258

Mileage 70,250 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher 70 L Fuel Tank Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Electric Power-Assist Steering GVWR: TBA Axle Ratio: TBA 70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Roof Rack Rails Only Black Bodyside Cladding Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (aeb) and Cross Traffic Alert Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Additional Features Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

