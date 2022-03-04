$37,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-474-9991
2019 Ford Edge
Titanium AWD
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
$37,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8469621
- Stock #: UP3255
- VIN: 2FMPK4K94KBB78132
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 70,250 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ford Edge boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology and active grille shutters (STD), Wheels: 19 Nickel-Painted Aluminum -inc: mini spare, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch.*This Ford Edge Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Tires: 245/55R19 AS BSW -inc: mini spare, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and 2 smart-charging multimedia USB ports, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to claim your Ford Edge!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Vehicle Features
