2019 Ford Escape

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button

Wheels: 17 Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum

Tires: 235/55R17 A/S -inc: low-rolling-resistance and mini space-saver spare tire

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets

Instrument Panel Bin Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage