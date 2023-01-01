Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Escape

114,864 KM

Details Description Features

$24,651

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,651

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SEL 4X4 - Power Tailgate - Heated Seats - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Escape

SEL 4X4 - Power Tailgate - Heated Seats - Bluetooth

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

  1. 9904952
  2. 9904952
  3. 9904952
  4. 9904952
  5. 9904952
  6. 9904952
  7. 9904952
  8. 9904952
  9. 9904952
  10. 9904952
  11. 9904952
  12. 9904952
  13. 9904952
  14. 9904952
  15. 9904952
  16. 9904952
  17. 9904952
  18. 9904952
  19. 9904952
  20. 9904952
  21. 9904952
  22. 9904952
  23. 9904952
  24. 9904952
  25. 9904952
  26. 9904952
  27. 9904952
Contact Seller

$24,651

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
114,864KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9904952
  • Stock #: U7236
  • VIN: 1FMCU9HD9KUB15443

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U7236
  • Mileage 114,864 KM

Vehicle Description

Features Include: 4X4, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Power Tailgate, Heated Rearview Mirrors, Cruise Control, Rear Dropping Seats, Power Windows, Power Seats, A/C, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Push Start.
Financing available up to 72 months OAC! Call one of our sales reps at 705-476-7600 to book your test drive today. Why You'll Want to Buy From North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. Location North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Bay Mazda

2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 20,317 KM
$24,440 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape SEL...
 114,864 KM
$24,651 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Equin...
 49,411 KM
$33,437 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

Call Dealer

705-476-XXXX

(click to show)

705-476-7600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory