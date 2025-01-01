Menu
This 2019 Ford Explorer XLT, offered by Subaru of North Bay, is a standout SUV with a clean CARFAX Canada report showing no accidents. Finished in a crisp White exterior with a Black interior, this Explorer XLT delivers a confident presence on the road. With 83,525 km on the odometer, it features a 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost engine paired with a 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic transmission and advanced four-wheel drive for year-round capability. ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES »» Rearview camera for easier parking and reversing »» Multiple airbags for enhanced occupant safety »» Traction control system for better grip on slippery roads »» Anti-lock braking system for controlled stops PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY »» 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost engine for strong, efficient power »» 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic transmission for smooth shifts »» Four-wheel drive for confident all-season handling »» Fuel-efficient design for long-distance travel COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE »» Spacious cabin with room for seven passengers »» Power-adjustable driver?s seat for personalized comfort »» Tri-zone climate control for individual temperature settings »» Ample legroom in both front and rear rows TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY »» SYNC infotainment system for easy media access »» Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls and music »» Steering wheel-mounted controls for convenience »» USB ports for device charging on the go CARGO SPACE »» Generous rear cargo area for luggage »» Split-folding rear seats for flexible storage »» Flat load floor for easy packing and unloading »» Additional underfloor storage for smaller items WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE »» Confident handling in all weather conditions »» Spacious interior with versatile seating options »» User-friendly infotainment and connectivity features »» Smooth, quiet ride on highways and city streets This 2019 Ford Explorer XLTs VIN is: 1FM5K8DH3KGA74145. The advertised price is for financing only and applies exclusively to vehicles eligible for financing. Vehicles sold as-is are not eligible for financing and require full payment at purchase. All cash purchases of finance-eligible vehicles will be subject to an additional $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees. For as-is vehicles: the motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.

2019 Ford Explorer

83,525 KM

$24,994

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Explorer

XLT

12887012

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Subaru of North Bay

600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-472-2222

$24,994

+ taxes & licensing

Used
83,525KM
VIN 1FM5K8DH3KGA74145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 83,525 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Ford Explorer XLT, offered by Subaru of North Bay, is a standout SUV with a clean CARFAX Canada report showing no accidents. Finished in a crisp White exterior with a Black interior, this Explorer XLT delivers a confident presence on the road. With 83,525 km on the odometer, it features a 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost engine paired with a 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic transmission and advanced four-wheel drive for year-round capability.

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Rearview camera for easier parking and reversing
»» Multiple airbags for enhanced occupant safety
»» Traction control system for better grip on slippery roads
»» Anti-lock braking system for controlled stops

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost engine for strong, efficient power
»» 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic transmission for smooth shifts
»» Four-wheel drive for confident all-season handling
»» Fuel-efficient design for long-distance travel

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Spacious cabin with room for seven passengers
»» Power-adjustable driver?s seat for personalized comfort
»» Tri-zone climate control for individual temperature settings
»» Ample legroom in both front and rear rows

TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» SYNC infotainment system for easy media access
»» Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls and music
»» Steering wheel-mounted controls for convenience
»» USB ports for device charging on the go

CARGO SPACE
»» Generous rear cargo area for luggage
»» Split-folding rear seats for flexible storage
»» Flat load floor for easy packing and unloading
»» Additional underfloor storage for smaller items

WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Confident handling in all weather conditions
»» Spacious interior with versatile seating options
»» User-friendly infotainment and connectivity features
»» Smooth, quiet ride on highways and city streets

This 2019 Ford Explorer XLT's VIN is: 1FM5K8DH3KGA74145.

The advertised price is for financing only and applies exclusively to vehicles eligible for financing. Vehicles sold 'as-is' are not eligible for financing and require full payment at purchase. All cash purchases of finance-eligible vehicles will be subject to an additional $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees. For 'as-is' vehicles: the motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold 'as-is' and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Subaru of North Bay

Subaru of North Bay

600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-472-2222

$24,994

+ taxes & licensing>

Subaru of North Bay

705-472-2222

2019 Ford Explorer