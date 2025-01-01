$24,994+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 83,525 KM
Vehicle Description
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Rearview camera for easier parking and reversing
»» Multiple airbags for enhanced occupant safety
»» Traction control system for better grip on slippery roads
»» Anti-lock braking system for controlled stops
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost engine for strong, efficient power
»» 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic transmission for smooth shifts
»» Four-wheel drive for confident all-season handling
»» Fuel-efficient design for long-distance travel
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Spacious cabin with room for seven passengers
»» Power-adjustable driver?s seat for personalized comfort
»» Tri-zone climate control for individual temperature settings
»» Ample legroom in both front and rear rows
TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» SYNC infotainment system for easy media access
»» Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls and music
»» Steering wheel-mounted controls for convenience
»» USB ports for device charging on the go
CARGO SPACE
»» Generous rear cargo area for luggage
»» Split-folding rear seats for flexible storage
»» Flat load floor for easy packing and unloading
»» Additional underfloor storage for smaller items
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Confident handling in all weather conditions
»» Spacious interior with versatile seating options
»» User-friendly infotainment and connectivity features
»» Smooth, quiet ride on highways and city streets
This 2019 Ford Explorer XLT's VIN is: 1FM5K8DH3KGA74145.
The advertised price is for financing only and applies exclusively to vehicles eligible for financing. Vehicles sold 'as-is' are not eligible for financing and require full payment at purchase. All cash purchases of finance-eligible vehicles will be subject to an additional $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees. For 'as-is' vehicles: the motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold 'as-is' and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.
is a standout SUV with a clean CARFAX Canada report showing no accidents. Finished in a crisp White exterior with a Black interior
it features a 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost engine paired with a 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic transmission and advanced four-wheel drive for year-round capability.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
