2019 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
- Listing ID: 10197126
- Stock #: 23428A
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP7KFC35608
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,805 KM
This Ford F-150 delivers a Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system, 3.55 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 2,993 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control.*This Ford F-150 Comes Equipped with These Options *Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Ford F-150 come see us at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2. Just minutes away!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
