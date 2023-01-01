Menu
2019 Ford F-150

68,672 KM

Details Description Features

$44,376

+ tax & licensing
North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

Limited

Location

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

$44,376

+ taxes & licensing

68,672KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10197132
  • Stock #: 23499A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E46KFC13931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 23499A
  • Mileage 68,672 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ford F-150 boasts a Regular Unleaded 3.5 L EcoBoost engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system, GVWR: 3,175 kg (7,000 lb) Payload Package, 3.31 Axle Ratio, Wheels: 17 Silver Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers.*This Ford F-150 Comes Equipped with These Options *Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P265/70R17 OWL A/T, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, SYNC 3 -inc: Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System w/911 Assist and AppLink, 8 LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, compass and clock display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and media hub w/2 smart charging USB ports, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to claim your Ford F-150!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

