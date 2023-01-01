$44,376+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-474-9991
2019 Ford F-150
Limited
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
$44,376
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10197132
- Stock #: 23499A
- VIN: 1FTEW1E46KFC13931
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 23499A
- Mileage 68,672 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ford F-150 boasts a Regular Unleaded 3.5 L EcoBoost engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system, GVWR: 3,175 kg (7,000 lb) Payload Package, 3.31 Axle Ratio, Wheels: 17 Silver Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers.*This Ford F-150 Comes Equipped with These Options *Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P265/70R17 OWL A/T, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, SYNC 3 -inc: Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System w/911 Assist and AppLink, 8 LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, compass and clock display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and media hub w/2 smart charging USB ports, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to claim your Ford F-150!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Convenience
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From North Bay Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.