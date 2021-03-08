Full Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats -inc: heated and ventilated 10-way power driver and passenger w/power lumbar driver's side memory and flow through console and floor shifter
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
SYNC 3 -inc: Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System w/911 Assist and AppLink 8 LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities compass and clock display Apple CarPlay Android Auto and media hub w/2 s...
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
