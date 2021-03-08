Menu
2019 Ford F-150

34,724 KM

Details Features

$55,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

34,724KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6684119
  • Stock #: A1057
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP3KFB31116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Medium Light Camel
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # A1057
  • Mileage 34,724 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Rear Parking Sensors
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Chrome rear step bumper
Front Cupholder
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Aluminum Panels
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Door Mirrors and Pedals
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera
TIRES: P275/65R18 OWL A/S
Passenger Seat
4.2 LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster -inc: Driver configurable
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 18 Machined-Aluminum -inc: flash grey painted pockets
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Convex Spotter Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Cabback Insulator Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Inclinometer Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Full Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats -inc: heated and ventilated 10-way power driver and passenger w/power lumbar driver's side memory and flow through console and floor shifter
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
SYNC 3 -inc: Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System w/911 Assist and AppLink 8 LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities compass and clock display Apple CarPlay Android Auto and media hub w/2 s...
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start

