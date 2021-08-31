ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button

Tires: P265/70R17 OWL A/T

Wheels: 17 Silver Painted Aluminum

Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents

Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat -inc: folding armrest cupholders storage and manual driver/passenger lumbar

Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage