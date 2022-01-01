Menu
2019 Ford F-150

38,367 KM

Details Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

38,367KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8116900
  • Stock #: A1221
  • VIN: 1FTEX1EP0KKC81155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # A1221
  • Mileage 38,367 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
KEYPAD
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Aluminum Panels
Reverse Opening Rear Doors
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Tires: P265/70R17 OWL A/T
Wheels: 17 Silver Painted Aluminum
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat -inc: folding armrest cupholders storage and manual driver/passenger lumbar
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
SYNC 3 -inc: Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System w/911 Assist and AppLink 8 LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities compass and clock display Apple CarPlay Android Auto and media hub w/2 s...

