Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-150

46,601 KM

Details Features

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

Contact Seller

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

46,601KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8123938
  • Stock #: A1222
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E44KFB72199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # A1222
  • Mileage 46,601 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera
Collision Mitigation-Front
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

2019 Ford F-150 XLT
 38,367 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 130,018 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Buick Encore Es...
 37,963 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

Call Dealer

855-999-XXXX

(click to show)

855-999-5231

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory