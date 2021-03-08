Menu
2019 Ford Flex

42,679 KM

Details Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

SEL

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

42,679KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6684122
  • Stock #: A1058
  • VIN: 2FMHK6C88KBA06370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Light Earth w/Dark Earth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # A1058
  • Mileage 42,679 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Fold Into Floor 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Laminated Glass
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
KEYPAD
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
8-Way Driver Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tires: P235/60R18 AS BSW
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Instrument Panel Bin Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
Heated Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/power recline and lumbar and 6-way power front-passenger seat w/manual recline and lumbar
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
Wheels: 18 Painted Aluminum -inc: 18 mini spare

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

