2019 Ford Ranger

Listing ID: 7004453
Stock #: A1086
VIN: 1FTER1FH8KLB03828
Exterior Colour
Magnetic Metallic
Interior Colour
Light Stone/Ebony
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Stock #
Mileage
35,537 KM
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Perimeter/approach lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Reverse Opening Rear Doors
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Departure Warning
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Keeping Assist
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Wheels: 17 Silver-Painted Aluminum
Full Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Front Premium Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: manual 4-way adjustable driver w/manual lumbar and 4-way passenger flow-through console and floor shifter
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Removable Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Autolamp Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Cross Traffic Alert
