2019 Ford Ranger

35,537 KM

Details Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

2019 Ford Ranger

2019 Ford Ranger

XLT

2019 Ford Ranger

XLT

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

35,537KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7004453
  • Stock #: A1086
  • VIN: 1FTER1FH8KLB03828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
  • Interior Colour Light Stone/Ebony
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # A1086
  • Mileage 35,537 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual air conditioning
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Black door handles
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Analog Display
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Fixed Rear Windows
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Reverse Opening Rear Doors
Smart Device Integration
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera
911 Assist Emergency Sos
Passenger Seat
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Departure Warning
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Keeping Assist
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Tires: 255/65R17 A/T BSW
Wheels: 17 Silver-Painted Aluminum
Full Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Front Premium Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: manual 4-way adjustable driver w/manual lumbar and 4-way passenger flow-through console and floor shifter
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Removable Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Autolamp Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Cross Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

