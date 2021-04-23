2019 Ford Ranger

$36,995 + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 5 3 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7004453

7004453 Stock #: A1086

A1086 VIN: 1FTER1FH8KLB03828

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic

Interior Colour Light Stone/Ebony

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # A1086

Mileage 35,537 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Manual air conditioning Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Black door handles Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Cloth Door Trim Insert Passenger visor vanity mirror Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down 3 12V DC Power Outlets Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Analog Display Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Fixed Rear Windows Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Pickup Cargo Box Lights Reverse Opening Rear Doors Smart Device Integration Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera 911 Assist Emergency Sos Passenger Seat Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Departure Warning Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Keeping Assist FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents Tires: 255/65R17 A/T BSW Wheels: 17 Silver-Painted Aluminum Full Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Front Premium Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: manual 4-way adjustable driver w/manual lumbar and 4-way passenger flow-through console and floor shifter Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Smart Device Remote Engine Start Removable Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot Autolamp Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Cross Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.