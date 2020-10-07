2019 Ford Transit

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Aero-composite halogen headlamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Instrument Panel Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags w/Passenger Off Switch
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Black Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Wheels: 16 Steel w/Black Centre Hubcap
Partial Floor Console w/Storage Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Pewter Vinyl Dual Bucket Seats -inc: 2-way manual driver seat 2-way manual passenger seat and driver armrest
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
