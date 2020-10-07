Menu
2019 Ford Transit

174 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

VAN

VAN

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

174KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6080559
  Stock #: A1011
  VIN: 1FTBW9CMXKKA64628

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Stock # A1011
  Mileage 174 KM

Vehicle Features

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Aero-composite halogen headlamps
Manual air conditioning
Black grille
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Back-Up Camera
Locking glove box
Black door handles
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
driver seat
CLEARCOAT PAINT
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Black front bumper
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Analog Display
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Instrument Panel Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Laminated Glass
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Vinyl Front Bucket Seats
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags w/Passenger Off Switch
Front Cloth Headliner
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Tires: 235/65R16C AS BSW
Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Passenger Seat
Black Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Wheels: 16 Steel w/Black Centre Hubcap
Short-Arm Power Mirrors
Partial Floor Console w/Storage Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Pewter Vinyl Dual Bucket Seats -inc: 2-way manual driver seat 2-way manual passenger seat and driver armrest
Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

