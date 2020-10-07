2019 Ford Transit

Vehicle Features

Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Aero-composite halogen headlamps Comfort Manual air conditioning Trim Black grille Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Locking glove box Black door handles Driver foot rest Front map lights driver seat CLEARCOAT PAINT ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Black front bumper Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 3 12V DC Power Outlets Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Analog Display Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Instrument Panel Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Laminated Glass Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Vinyl Front Bucket Seats Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags w/Passenger Off Switch Front Cloth Headliner Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st Row Airbags Tires: 235/65R16C AS BSW Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook Passenger Seat Black Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Wheels: 16 Steel w/Black Centre Hubcap Short-Arm Power Mirrors Partial Floor Console w/Storage Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer and Trip Odometer Pewter Vinyl Dual Bucket Seats -inc: 2-way manual driver seat 2-way manual passenger seat and driver armrest Urethane Gear Shifter Material

