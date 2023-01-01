Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

46,446 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Farquhar Chrysler

888-711-9598

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation - Remote Start

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation - Remote Start

Location

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

46,446KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9562192
  • Stock #: 23435A
  • VIN: 1GTR9CED6KZ400136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23435A
  • Mileage 46,446 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry!

Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!


Sharper, more capable, intelligent, and innovative, this Pro Grade 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 is unlike any truck in its class. This 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in North Bay.

This GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing 2019 GMC Sierra 1500! This low mileage Double Cab 4X4 pickup has just 46,446 kms. It's crystal white pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Elevation. Stepping up to this Sierra 1500 Elevation is an excellent choice as it comes more enhanced with aluminum wheels, remote engine start, LED cargo box lighting, a large 8 inch touchscreen display paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, bluetooth streaming audio and is 4G LTE capable. Additional features include a leather wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable heated side mirrors, remote keyless entry with push button start, a locking tailgate, a rear vision camera, StabiliTrak, signature LED lighting, cruise control, air conditioning and a CornerStep rear bumper for added convenience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera.


All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

