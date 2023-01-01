Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Civic

45,630 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

LX HEATED SEATS. B/T. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROUP. A/C.

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

LX HEATED SEATS. B/T. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROUP. A/C.

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

  1. 9835514
  2. 9835514
  3. 9835514
  4. 9835514
  5. 9835514
  6. 9835514
  7. 9835514
  8. 9835514
  9. 9835514
  10. 9835514
  11. 9835514
  12. 9835514
  13. 9835514
  14. 9835514
  15. 9835514
  16. 9835514
  17. 9835514
  18. 9835514
  19. 9835514
  20. 9835514
  21. 9835514
Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
45,630KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9835514
  • Stock #: 230186
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F58KH033926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,630 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS. B/T. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROUP. A/C. APPLE PLAY. LOW MILEAGE !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay

2019 Honda Civic LX ...
 45,630 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Micra SV...
 121,860 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SV...
 129,360 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca North Bay

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

Call Dealer

866-385-XXXX

(click to show)

866-385-7304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory