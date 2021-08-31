Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Odyssey

43,153 KM

Details Description Features

$47,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$47,988

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Odyssey

2019 Honda Odyssey

Touring Parking Sensors - Navigation - Sunroof - Eco Mode

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Odyssey

Touring Parking Sensors - Navigation - Sunroof - Eco Mode

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

  1. 8030305
  2. 8030305
  3. 8030305
  4. 8030305
  5. 8030305
  6. 8030305
  7. 8030305
  8. 8030305
  9. 8030305
  10. 8030305
  11. 8030305
  12. 8030305
  13. 8030305
  14. 8030305
  15. 8030305
  16. 8030305
  17. 8030305
  18. 8030305
  19. 8030305
  20. 8030305
  21. 8030305
  22. 8030305
  23. 8030305
  24. 8030305
  25. 8030305
  26. 8030305
  27. 8030305
  28. 8030305
  29. 8030305
  30. 8030305
  31. 8030305
  32. 8030305
Contact Seller

$47,988

+ taxes & licensing

43,153KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8030305
  • Stock #: U6889
  • VIN: 5FNRL6H84KB511839

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U6889
  • Mileage 43,153 KM

Vehicle Description

Single Owner! Great Family Van! Features Include: Heated Seats, 8 Passanger Seating, Leather Interior, DVD Player, Built In Vacuum, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Rear Seat Viewing, Eco Mode, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Power Doors, Power Tailgate, Navigation. Financing available up to 84 months OAC! Call one of our sales reps at 705-476-7600 to book your test drive today.
Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group
*The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.
Location
North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Bay Mazda

2019 Honda CR-V LX A...
 49,712 KM
$30,286 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Tacoma V...
 207,060 KM
$21,190 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Classi...
 13,124 KM
$51,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

Call Dealer

705-476-XXXX

(click to show)

705-476-7600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory