2019 HYUNDAI ELANTRA PREFERRED 2.0L ENGINE AUTO TRANSMISSION
POWER WINDOWS ,LOCKS ,MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL
KEYLESS ENTRY AM/FM/MP3 WITH 7 TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO
APPLE CAR PLAY AND BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE PHONE SYSTEM
HEATED FRONT SEATS AND HEATED STEERING WHEEL
STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS AND CRUISE CONTROL
SAFETY FEATURES INCLUDE BLIND SPOT COLLISION WARNING  WITH REAR CROSS
TRAFFIC ALERT AND REARVIEW CAMERA WITH DYNAMIC GUIDELINES
COMFORT FEATURES INCLUDE HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED FRONT SEATS
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS 16 ALLOY WHEELS
OPTIONAL EXTRAS INCLUDE DEALER INSTALLED BLOCK HEATER, AND MUD FLAPS
(REPLACEMENT COST OF OPTIONAL EXTRAS  $599)
ONE OWNER LOCAL LEASE RETURN VERY LOW  51,191 KMS COLOUR FIERY RED
ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX VERIFIED

2019 Hyundai Elantra

51,191 KM

Details

2019 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED AUTO

2019 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED AUTO

Location

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7

705-474-7123

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

51,191KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LFOKU776279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U2405
  • Mileage 51,191 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 HYUNDAI ELANTRA PREFERRED 2.0L ENGINE AUTO TRANSMISSIONPOWER WINDOWS ,LOCKS ,MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL KEYLESS ENTRY AM/FM/MP3 WITH 7" TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY AND ANDROID AUTOAPPLE CAR PLAY AND BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE PHONE SYSTEMHEATED FRONT SEATS AND HEATED STEERING WHEEL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS AND CRUISE CONTROLSAFETY FEATURES INCLUDE BLIND SPOT COLLISION WARNING  WITH REAR CROSSTRAFFIC ALERT AND REARVIEW CAMERA WITH DYNAMIC GUIDELINESCOMFORT FEATURES INCLUDE HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED FRONT SEATSLED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS 16" ALLOY WHEELS OPTIONAL EXTRAS INCLUDE DEALER INSTALLED BLOCK HEATER, AND MUD FLAPS(REPLACEMENT COST OF OPTIONAL EXTRAS  $599) ONE OWNER LOCAL LEASE RETURN VERY LOW  51,191 KMS COLOUR FIERY REDACCIDENT FREE CARFAX VERIFIED    

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7

705-474-7123

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

705-474-7123

2019 Hyundai Elantra