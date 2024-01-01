$17,595+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Elantra
2019 Hyundai Elantra
2019 Hyundai Elantra
PREFERRED AUTO
Location
Neddy's North Bay Hyundai
2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7
705-474-7123
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,595
+ taxes & licensing
51,191KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LFOKU776279
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U2405
- Mileage 51,191 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 HYUNDAI ELANTRA PREFERRED 2.0L ENGINE AUTO TRANSMISSIONPOWER WINDOWS ,LOCKS ,MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL KEYLESS ENTRY AM/FM/MP3 WITH 7" TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY AND ANDROID AUTOAPPLE CAR PLAY AND BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE PHONE SYSTEMHEATED FRONT SEATS AND HEATED STEERING WHEEL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS AND CRUISE CONTROLSAFETY FEATURES INCLUDE BLIND SPOT COLLISION WARNING WITH REAR CROSSTRAFFIC ALERT AND REARVIEW CAMERA WITH DYNAMIC GUIDELINESCOMFORT FEATURES INCLUDE HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED FRONT SEATSLED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS 16" ALLOY WHEELS OPTIONAL EXTRAS INCLUDE DEALER INSTALLED BLOCK HEATER, AND MUD FLAPS(REPLACEMENT COST OF OPTIONAL EXTRAS $599) ONE OWNER LOCAL LEASE RETURN VERY LOW 51,191 KMS COLOUR FIERY REDACCIDENT FREE CARFAX VERIFIED
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Neddy's North Bay Hyundai
2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7
2019 Hyundai Elantra