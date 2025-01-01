Menu
<p>2019 Preferred, Very Low KMs,  Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Bluetooth, Apple Car Play/Android Auto, Back up Camera, Blind Spot Warning, A/C, Cruise Control</p>

2019 Hyundai Elantra

38,643 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED AUTO

2019 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED AUTO

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7

705-474-7123

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

38,643KM
VIN KMHD84LF4KU749991

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,643 KM

2019 Preferred, Very Low KM's,  Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Bluetooth, Apple Car Play/Android Auto, Back up Camera, Blind Spot Warning, A/C, Cruise Control

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7
705-474-7123

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

705-474-7123

2019 Hyundai Elantra