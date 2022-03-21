Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Elantra

70,910 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred APPLE CAR PLAY!! SUNROOF. BAKCUP CAM. HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred APPLE CAR PLAY!! SUNROOF. BAKCUP CAM. HEATED SEATS

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

  1. 8731706
  2. 8731706
  3. 8731706
  4. 8731706
  5. 8731706
  6. 8731706
  7. 8731706
  8. 8731706
  9. 8731706
  10. 8731706
  11. 8731706
  12. 8731706
  13. 8731706
  14. 8731706
  15. 8731706
  16. 8731706
  17. 8731706
  18. 8731706
  19. 8731706
  20. 8731706
  21. 8731706
  22. 8731706
Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

70,910KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8731706
  • Stock #: 220371
  • VIN: KMHD84LF6KU876211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 220371
  • Mileage 70,910 KM

Vehicle Description

SUN & SAFETY PKG!! APPLE CAR PLAY!! SUNROOF. BAKCUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. GREAT PURCHASE !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay

2016 Buick Verano LE...
 38,350 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 86,110 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic LX ...
 52,320 KM
$27,255 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

Call Dealer

866-385-XXXX

(click to show)

866-385-7304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory