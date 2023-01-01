2019 Hyundai Elantra

$22,795 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 9 , 8 3 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9904577

9904577 Stock #: 230243

230243 VIN: KMHD84LF2KU794301

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 230243

Mileage 49,839 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.