$22,795
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. APPLE PLAY
49,839KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 230243
- VIN: KMHD84LF2KU794301
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 49,839 KM
Vehicle Description
ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. APPLE PLAY. B/T. PWR GROUP. A/C. LOW MILEAGE
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2