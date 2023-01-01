Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Elantra

49,839 KM

Details Description Features

$22,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,795

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. APPLE PLAY

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. APPLE PLAY

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

  1. 9904577
  2. 9904577
  3. 9904577
  4. 9904577
  5. 9904577
  6. 9904577
  7. 9904577
  8. 9904577
  9. 9904577
  10. 9904577
  11. 9904577
  12. 9904577
  13. 9904577
  14. 9904577
  15. 9904577
  16. 9904577
  17. 9904577
  18. 9904577
  19. 9904577
  20. 9904577
  21. 9904577
Contact Seller

$22,795

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
49,839KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9904577
  • Stock #: 230243
  • VIN: KMHD84LF2KU794301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 230243
  • Mileage 49,839 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. APPLE PLAY. B/T. PWR GROUP. A/C. LOW MILEAGE !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay

2022 Hyundai Venue P...
 23,495 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 40,339 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Forte EX+ A...
 79,161 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca North Bay

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

Call Dealer

866-385-XXXX

(click to show)

866-385-7304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory