Menu
Account
Sign In
<table style=width: 281pt; border=0 width=375 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><colgroup><col style=width: 48pt; width=64 /> <col style=mso-width-source: userset; mso-width-alt: 1426; width: 29pt; width=39 /> <col style=mso-width-source: userset; mso-width-alt: 1353; width: 28pt; width=37 /> <col style=mso-width-source: userset; mso-width-alt: 1280; width: 26pt; width=35 /> <col style=mso-width-source: userset; mso-width-alt: 1572; width: 32pt; width=43 /> <col style=mso-width-source: userset; mso-width-alt: 2742; width: 56pt; width=75 /> <col style=mso-width-source: userset; mso-width-alt: 2998; width: 62pt; width=82 /> </colgroup><tbody><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; width: 281pt; colspan=7 width=375 height=11>2019 HYUNDAI SANTA FE PREFERRED WITH 2.4 L 4 CYL ENGINE</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=2 height=11>ALL WHEEL DRIVE </td><td class=xl71> </td><td class=xl70> </td><td class=xl71> </td><td class=xl71> </td><td class=xl71> </td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>8 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION POWER WINDOWS LOCKS AND MIRRORS</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>7 DISPLAY HD RADIO WITH SIRUIS XM,ANDROID AUTO AND APPLE  CAR PLAY</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO AND CRUISE CONTROLS AND HANDS</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>FREE BLUETOOTH PHONE SYSTEM TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>HEATED FRONT SEATS WITH POWER DRIVERS SEAT AIR CONDITIONING</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>18 ALLOY WHEELS, ROOF RACK SIDE RAILS, FRONT FOG LIGHTS PROJECTION</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>HEAD LIGHTS WITH LED ACCENTS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=6 height=11>PROXIMITY KEY WITH PUSH BUTTON START </td><td class=xl71> </td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=4 height=11>SAFETY FEATURES INCLUDE</td><td class=xl71> </td><td class=xl71> </td><td class=xl71> </td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>FORWARD COLLISSION AVOIDANCE WITH PEDESTRIAN DETECTION</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>LANE KEEP ASSIST,ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL WITH STOP AND GO</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>CAPABILITY,BLIND SPOT COLLISSION AVOIDANCE WITH REAR CROSS</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=7 height=11>TRAFFIC ALERT, REAR OCCUPANT ALERT,PARKING DISTANCE WARNING</td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=4 height=11>IN REVERSE,REARVIEW CAMERA</td><td class=xl71> </td><td class=xl71> </td><td class=xl71> </td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=4 height=11>ONE OWNER LOCAL TRADE IN</td><td class=xl71> </td><td class=xl71> </td><td class=xl71> </td></tr><tr style=mso-height-source: userset; height: 8.25pt;><td class=xl70 style=height: 8.25pt; mso-ignore: colspan; colspan=6 height=11>COLOUR TWILIGHT BLACK ONLY 102,444 KMS</td><td class=xl71> </td></tr></tbody></table>

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

102,444 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2.4L Preferred AWD w/Dark Chrome Accent

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2.4L Preferred AWD w/Dark Chrome Accent

Location

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7

705-474-7123

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
102,444KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NMS3CAD6KH115417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 251007A
  • Mileage 102,444 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 HYUNDAI SANTA FE PREFERRED WITH 2.4 L 4 CYL ENGINEALL WHEEL DRIVE      8 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION POWER WINDOWS LOCKS AND MIRRORS7" DISPLAY HD RADIO WITH SIRUIS XM,ANDROID AUTO AND APPLE  CAR PLAYSTEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO AND CRUISE CONTROLS AND HANDSFREE BLUETOOTH PHONE SYSTEM TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEELHEATED FRONT SEATS WITH POWER DRIVER'S SEAT AIR CONDITIONING18" ALLOY WHEELS, ROOF RACK SIDE RAILS, FRONT FOG LIGHTS PROJECTIONHEAD LIGHTS WITH LED ACCENTS, HEATED STEERING WHEELPROXIMITY KEY WITH PUSH BUTTON START  SAFETY FEATURES INCLUDE   FORWARD COLLISSION AVOIDANCE WITH PEDESTRIAN DETECTIONLANE KEEP ASSIST,ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL WITH STOP AND GOCAPABILITY,BLIND SPOT COLLISSION AVOIDANCE WITH REAR CROSSTRAFFIC ALERT, REAR OCCUPANT ALERT,PARKING DISTANCE WARNINGIN REVERSE,REARVIEW CAMERA   ONE OWNER LOCAL TRADE IN   COLOUR TWILIGHT BLACK ONLY 102,444 KMS 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson FWD 4DR 2.0L for sale in North Bay, ON
2017 Hyundai Tucson FWD 4DR 2.0L 69,781 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto Sport Appearance for sale in North Bay, ON
2016 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto Sport Appearance 98,193 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT for sale in North Bay, ON
2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT 51,841 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-474-XXXX

(click to show)

705-474-7123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

705-474-7123

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe