2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
2.4L Preferred AWD w/Dark Chrome Accent
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
2.4L Preferred AWD w/Dark Chrome Accent
Neddy's North Bay Hyundai
2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7
705-474-7123
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
102,444KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NMS3CAD6KH115417
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 251007A
- Mileage 102,444 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 HYUNDAI SANTA FE PREFERRED WITH 2.4 L 4 CYL ENGINEALL WHEEL DRIVE 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION POWER WINDOWS LOCKS AND MIRRORS7" DISPLAY HD RADIO WITH SIRUIS XM,ANDROID AUTO AND APPLE CAR PLAYSTEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO AND CRUISE CONTROLS AND HANDSFREE BLUETOOTH PHONE SYSTEM TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEELHEATED FRONT SEATS WITH POWER DRIVER'S SEAT AIR CONDITIONING18" ALLOY WHEELS, ROOF RACK SIDE RAILS, FRONT FOG LIGHTS PROJECTIONHEAD LIGHTS WITH LED ACCENTS, HEATED STEERING WHEELPROXIMITY KEY WITH PUSH BUTTON START SAFETY FEATURES INCLUDE FORWARD COLLISSION AVOIDANCE WITH PEDESTRIAN DETECTIONLANE KEEP ASSIST,ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL WITH STOP AND GOCAPABILITY,BLIND SPOT COLLISSION AVOIDANCE WITH REAR CROSSTRAFFIC ALERT, REAR OCCUPANT ALERT,PARKING DISTANCE WARNINGIN REVERSE,REARVIEW CAMERA ONE OWNER LOCAL TRADE IN COLOUR TWILIGHT BLACK ONLY 102,444 KMS
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Neddy's North Bay Hyundai
2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7
