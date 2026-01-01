Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal style=margin-left: 67.65pt; text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, PROX KEY WITH PUSH BUTTON START, </span></strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>PANO SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING AND FRONT SEATS, BLIND SPOT DETECTION LANE CHANGE ASSIST, LEATHER SEATS </span></strong></p>

2019 Hyundai Tucson

62,754 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14073432

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury AWD

Location

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7

705-474-7123

  1. 1778331918
  2. 1778331919
  3. 1778331918
  4. 1778331918
  5. 1778331918
  6. 1778331919
  7. 1778331919
  8. 1778331919
  9. 1778331919
  10. 1778331919
  11. 1778331920
  12. 1778331920
  13. 1778331919
  14. 1778331919
  15. 1778331920
Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
62,754KM
VIN KM8J3CAL2KU946730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 260751A
  • Mileage 62,754 KM

Vehicle Description

APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, PROX KEY WITH PUSH BUTTON START,  PANO SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING AND FRONT SEATS, BLIND SPOT DETECTION LANE CHANGE ASSIST, LEATHER SEATS 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD 4dr Luxury for sale in North Bay, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD 4dr Luxury 76,367 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson Luxury AWD for sale in North Bay, ON
2019 Hyundai Tucson Luxury AWD 62,754 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred for sale in North Bay, ON
2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred 75,135 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-474-XXXX

(click to show)

705-474-7123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

705-474-7123

2019 Hyundai Tucson