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<p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=margin-left: 67.65pt; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: Rockwell Condensed, serif;>APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, PROX KEY WITH PUSH BUTTONSTART, PANO SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING AND FRONT SEATS</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=margin-left: 67.65pt; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span lang=EN-CA style=font-family: Rockwell Condensed, serif;>BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LANE CHANGE ASSIST, CRUISE CONTROL,BACK UP CAMERA, </span></span></p>

2019 Hyundai Tucson

46,594 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Hyundai Tucson

PREFERRED AWD W/TREND PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle
14451289

2019 Hyundai Tucson

PREFERRED AWD W/TREND PACKAGE

Location

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7

705-474-7123

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
46,594KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CAL4KU075300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,594 KM

Vehicle Description

APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, PROX KEY WITH PUSH BUTTONSTART, PANO SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING AND FRONT SEATS

BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LANE CHANGE ASSIST, CRUISE CONTROL,BACK UP CAMERA,

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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705-474-XXXX

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705-474-7123

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$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

705-474-7123

2019 Hyundai Tucson