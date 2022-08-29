Menu
2019 Hyundai Tucson

104,778 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Farquhar Chrysler

888-711-9598

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Essential w/Safety Package - Apple CarPlay

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Location

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

104,778KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9285001
  • Stock #: 79499A
  • VIN: KM8J2CA47KU869655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,778 KM

Vehicle Description

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Touch Screen, A/C, Rear View Camera!

Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!


Whether you are exploring city streets, cruising down the highway or fighting through Monday morning gridlock, this Tucson's engine will get you where you're going with plenty of power and efficiency. This 2019 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in North Bay.

The redesigned 2019 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, it's the SUV that's always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, it's always ready when you are.This SUV has 104,778 kms. It's dazzling white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 161HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tucson's trim level is 2.0L Essential AWD. This all wheel drive Essential trim level comes loaded with everything you want and need, featuring a 7 inch colour touch screen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, LED daytime running lights and a 60/40 split rear seat. It also includes power windows and power door locks, air conditioning, remote keyless entry plus a rear view camera! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Touch Screen, A/c, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry.


All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

