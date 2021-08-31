Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

76,832 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

Trailhawk

Location

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

76,832KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7978391
  • Stock #: 21459A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX3KD422837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 21459A
  • Mileage 76,832 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
USB Mobile Projection
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Bright dual exhaust tips
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Accent-Colour Exterior Mirrors
Paint w/Decal
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Leather-Faced Seats w/Cloth Inserts
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Selec-Terrain ABS And Driveline Traction Control
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook
Black Front Bumper w/Coloured Bumper Insert and 2 Tow Hooks
Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material and Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar
8.4 Touchscreen
Google Android Auto
Apple CarPlay Capable
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
12-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat
Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Aluminum w/Graphite Pockets
Covered Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet

