2019 Jeep Cherokee

Listing ID: 7978391

Stock #: 21459A

VIN: 1C4PJMBX3KD422837

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 21459A

Mileage 76,832 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Trip Computer Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats USB Mobile Projection Leather Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Bright dual exhaust tips Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Roof Rack Rails Only Black Side Windows Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Accent-Colour Exterior Mirrors Paint w/Decal Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag Additional Features Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Leather-Faced Seats w/Cloth Inserts Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Selec-Terrain ABS And Driveline Traction Control Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook Black Front Bumper w/Coloured Bumper Insert and 2 Tow Hooks Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material and Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar 8.4 Touchscreen Google Android Auto Apple CarPlay Capable 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement 12-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Aluminum w/Graphite Pockets Covered Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet

