$37,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Farquhar Chrysler
888-711-9598
2019 Jeep Cherokee
2019 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk - Low Mileage
Location
Farquhar Chrysler
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
888-711-9598
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
32,082KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8658967
- Stock #: 22706A
- VIN: 1C4PJMBX5KD188104
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,082 KM
Vehicle Description
Aiming to be more than another run-of-the-mill crossover, this 2019 Cherokee brings a measure of ruggedness to the party in the way that only a Jeep can, says Car and Driver. This 2019 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with this Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Redesigned for 2019, this Jeep has a refined new look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This low mileage SUV has just 32,082 kms. It's hydro blue pearlcoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Cherokee's trim level is Trailhawk. Travel in style with this off-road-ready Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk. It comes loaded with heated leather seats with red stitching, driver memory settings, a heated steering wheel, unique black aluminum wheels, 4-wheel drive, an off-road suspension, skid plates, hands free liftgate, Uconnect 8.4 with Bluetooth, a rearview camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Unique Black Wheels, Off-road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Hands-free Liftgate, Leather Seats, Red Interior Stitching, Cooled Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMBX5KD188104.
All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Farquhar Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Farquhar Chrysler
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8