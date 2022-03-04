2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$43,995 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 5 7 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8469357

8469357 Stock #: 22188A

22188A VIN: 1C4RJFAG0KC828148

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 45,573 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Normal Duty Suspension Stainless steel exhaust Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 93.1 L Fuel Tank Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 1370# Maximum Payload Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Parksense Rear Parking Sensors and Rear Cross Path detection Blind-Spot Monitoring Blind Spot Exterior Step Bumper DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Front Windshield Trim Tires: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Additional Features GVWR: 2948 kgs (6500 lbs) Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Wheels: 20 x 8.0 Gloss Black Aluminum

